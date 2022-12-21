It's the glowing season of lights.

Pope Pledges Help in Return of Israeli Captives, Soldiers’ Bodies From Gaza
Pope Francis meets at the Vatican with the families of Israeli captives and fallen soldiers being held in Gaza, Dec. 21, 2022. (Israeli Embassy to the Holy See)
Hadar Goldin
Oron Shaul
Hisham al-Sayed
Avera Mengistu
Pope Francis
Israel
Hamas
Gaza Strip

Pope Pledges Help in Return of Israeli Captives, Soldiers’ Bodies From Gaza

The Media Line Staff
12/21/2022

Pope Francis on Wednesday pledged his assistance in securing the return of two Israeli captives and the bodies of two Israeli soldiers being held in the Gaza Strip.

The pontiff held a 45-minute meeting at the Vatican with the families of captives Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed and fallen soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, who died in the 2014 war between Israel and Hamas. The families were joined by Israeli Ambassador to the Holy See Raphael Schutz and Shuli Davidovich from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem.

A statement in Italian released by the Foreign Ministry after the meeting said that the pope “promised his help to the families and committed himself to talking with the leaders of the Muslim world” about the issue.

