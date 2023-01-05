Popular Iranian Actress Who Joined Protests Released on Bail From Prison

Leading Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti was released from jail after posting bail, according to state media reports. She was charged with “spreading falsehoods” about the months of protests following the September 16 death of Iranian Kurd woman Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Oscar-winning movie The Salesman, was arrested on December 17, a week after she wrote a message on Instagram in support of Mohsen Shekari, the 23-year-old protester who last month became the first person executed over alleged crimes carried out during the antigovernment protests. The actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram in November in which she was not wearing a hijab head covering, and holding up a sign which read “Woman, Life, Freedom” in Kurdish, which has been a protest rallying cry.

A photo of Alidoosti leaving the Evin Prison, the primary prison where political prisoners are held under very poor conditions, circulated on social media, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the Iranian female chess player who competed late last month in a tournament in Kazakhstan without wearing a hijab

Iranian female chess player who competed abroad without a hijab reportedly flew to Spain and will remain there with her husband and young child after receiving warnings to not return home to Iran. Sara Khadem, also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, is ranked 804th in the world according to the International Chess Federation, but 10th in Iran.