Popular Weight Loss, Anti-Inflammatory Drugs May Help Prevent Atrial Fibrillation, Ben-Gurion Researchers Find

Israeli researchers have found that two widely used medications may help prevent atrial fibrillation, a common and potentially dangerous heart rhythm disorder linked to strokes and heart failure.

The study, published May 13 in Europace, was conducted by researchers at Ben-Gurion University (BGU) of the Negev, who examined how the drugs protect the heart after damage caused by a heart attack.

Atrial fibrillation develops when the upper chambers of the heart become scarred and electrically unstable. Using a high-resolution monitoring system developed at BGU, the researchers studied how the medications affected those changes in heart tissue.

The team, led by Prof. Yoram Etzion at the university’s Cardiac Arrhythmia Research Laboratory, found that the two drugs worked in different ways.

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist best known for treating diabetes and obesity, appeared to reduce scarring in the heart’s upper chambers. Researchers also found that it helped preserve connections between heart cells that are needed to maintain a regular heartbeat.

Colchicine, commonly used to treat inflammatory conditions, primarily reduces harmful inflammation and blocks several stress-related processes that can damage heart tissue.

Both medications also reduced activity linked to the NLRP3 inflammasome, an inflammatory mechanism associated with worsening heart disease.

Researchers said one of the study’s notable findings was that semaglutide appeared to protect heart tissue even in subjects who were not obese or diabetic, suggesting its heart benefits may go beyond weight loss and blood sugar control.

“Our findings suggest that these medications could be used strategically to stop the progression of heart rhythm disorders before they become permanent,” the researchers said.

The research team also included specialists from the Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Research Center, Soroka University Medical Center, and Tel Aviv University.

The study was supported by the Israel Science Foundation, the Israel Heart Society, and BGU.