Potential Meeting Between al-Sharaa and Pope Leo Signals Syria’s Diplomatic Turn Toward the West

[DAMASCUS] Syria is quietly moving to redefine its relationship with the world, this time through a narrative centered on “peace, stability, and openness” after years of war, isolation, and open conflict. President Ahmed al-Sharaa is presenting a new political model that reflects a clear shift from confrontation toward statecraft and diplomacy.

A senior Syrian diplomatic source told The Media Line that preparations are underway for a possible meeting between President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Pope Leo XIV.

If it takes place, the meeting will carry political significance. The Vatican, with its global spiritual and diplomatic influence, represents a moral gateway to the West, and a meeting sends a direct message that the new Damascus seeks to reopen channels of communication with the international community under a different slogan: “Syria wants peace, not war.”

Since coming to power, al-Sharaa has attempted to present himself more as a statesman than as the leader of an ideological movement. In recent months, official Syrian rhetoric has increasingly focused on the economy, reconstruction, refugee return, and domestic stability—a notable departure from the years of conflict dominated by military and security mobilization.

Commenting on the move, the diplomatic source, who requested anonymity, said Damascus understands that restoring its regional and international standing will require more than security arrangements or traditional alliances. Instead, he said, Syria is trying to build a new political image that can reassure both the West and the Arab world, particularly as rapid regional changes have led many capitals to reconsider their approach to Syria.

The transformation carries added significance because of al-Sharaa’s ideological and religious background. Earlier in his political career, he was associated with hardline religious and ideological rhetoric before gradually adopting a more pragmatic and restrained tone.

This shift is widely seen as part of a broader transformation within Syria’s new ruling structure, which increasingly recognizes that governing a state is fundamentally different from managing conflicts and confrontations. Emerging from a complex political and religious environment, al-Sharaa is now trying to present himself as a political partner capable of engaging with Western capitals, international institutions, and major religious authorities such as the Vatican.

Observers believe Damascus understands that any rapprochement with the Catholic Church could provide it with broader political room for maneuver in Europe, especially given the Vatican’s influential ties with several Western states and its occasional indirect role in conflict mediation and political dialogue.

Opening channels with the Vatican also gives the Syrian leadership an opportunity to promote a narrative centered on religious coexistence, protection of diversity, and social stability—issues that remain highly sensitive in the West after years of war in Syria.

The diplomatic source said preparations for the potential meeting include carefully crafted political messages emphasizing that Syria seeks domestic stability, rejects involvement in new regional conflicts, and wants to rebuild its foreign relations on the basis of mutual interests rather than confrontation.

Despite the accelerating diplomatic momentum, significant questions remain regarding Damascus’ ability to translate this rhetoric into long-term practical policies, particularly amid internal complexities, economic pressures, and continued Western caution.

What appears clear so far, however, is that Syria is attempting to move from the image of a “battlefield” to that of a “state seeking repositioning,” while al-Sharaa works to present himself to the world not as an extension of the conflict era but as the face of a new political phase in which Damascus seeks to reclaim its place through diplomacy rather than confrontation.

In a rapidly changing Middle East, this transformation may prove to be one of the region’s most closely watched political shifts in recent years, not only because of the man leading it, but also because of the message Damascus is sending to the world: that the long era of war may finally be nearing its end and that Syria is searching for a different path toward the future.

Relations between Damascus and the Vatican have historically mirrored Syria’s broader political transformations. One of the most significant milestones came with the historic 2001 visit of Pope John Paul II to Damascus at the invitation of former Syrian President Bashar Assad—the first papal visit to Syria in modern history. Assad later met the pope at the Vatican in 2002 as part of a diplomatic effort that at the time carried messages of openness and interfaith dialogue.

After years of war and political isolation, discussions are now resurfacing about a potential meeting between President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Pope Leo XIV, but in an entirely different context—one in which Damascus is attempting to reintroduce itself to the world through the language of diplomacy and peace in what could become one of the most significant political transformations in modern Syrian history.