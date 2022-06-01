The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Powerful Union in Tunisia Announces Public Strike
Tunisians protest against President Kais Saied on December 17, 2021 in the capital Tunis, on the 11th anniversary of the start of the 2011 revolution, after Saied extended a months-long suspension of parliament, accusing him of dealing another blow to the country's nascent democracy. (Fethi Belaid/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Tunisia
Strike
union
Kais Saied

Powerful Union in Tunisia Announces Public Strike

The Media Line Staff
06/01/2022

A powerful union in Tunisia has announced that it will hold a national public strike in June. The General Union of Tunisian Workers, or UGTT, which has more than 1 million members, called for the public strike for June 16, after the government refused wage increases for state workers. The strike is set to include 159 state-owned companies, including airlines and transportation companies. The country is in a major financial crisis, for which it is working to obtain a loan of $4 billion from the International Monetary Fund. The wage freeze is a reform meant to help Tunisia reach a deal with the IMF. The other reforms include food and energy subsidies cuts. The union has said that it would not participate in a national dialogue proposed by  President Kais Saied, who last year dismissed his government and seized a number of powers by granting himself executive authority in what critics have called a coup.

Inflation reached a record high of 7.5% in April and the country’s budget deficit is expected to reach 9.7% of gross domestic product this year.

Saied last month dissolved the country’s parliament and then seized control of the country’s election commission. In September 2021, he announced that he would rule by decree. A month later, he appointed a new prime minister, and then approved a new cabinet of political neophytes, coming from academia or who were civil servants, which he dissolved earlier this month. Saied wants to amend the 2014 constitution, likely overturning democratic principles introduced after the 2011 revolution which he says he will then submit to a popular referendum in July, ahead of the December elections.

Tunisia became a democracy in 2011 as part of the Arab Spring revolutions. Its democratic president and parliamentary form of government have experienced some difficulties. Saied was elected president in 2019.

