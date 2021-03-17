Pre-election Netanyahu Trip to UAE Nixed Over Electioneering Charge

A possible pre-election trip to the United Arab Emirates by Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is off the table. The trip was postponed by the UAE until after Israel’s March 23 elections.

Former UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash tweeted on Wednesday, in English, that: “From the UAE’s perspective, the purpose of the Abrahamic Accords is to provide a robust strategic foundation to foster peace and prosperity with the State of Israel and in the wider region. The UAE will not be a part in any internal electioneering in Israel, now or ever.”

A Netanyahu trip to the UAE scheduled for last week was cancelled at the last minute after Jordan declined to allow the prime minister’s plane to fly in its air space, and because Netanyahu’s wife was hospitalized the previous day. Netanyahu had planned to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on a several-hours-long visit.

Netanyahu on Tuesday denied that he had plans to visit the UAE, calling such reports “spin.”