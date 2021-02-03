Prehistoric Bone Etched With Symbols Uncovered in Israel

Archeologists from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and Haifa University, joined by French researchers from Le Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique have discovered a 120,000-year-old bone fragment in central Israel etched with symbols. It is believed to be one of the oldest pieces of evidence of human use of symbols.

The find, which was recently published in the scientific journal Quaternary International, was discovered in a trove of flint tools and animal bones exposed at a site during archaeological excavations.

The bone fragment remained largely intact and the researchers were able to detect six similar etchings, made intentionally, on one side of the bone, leading them to believe that the artifact held symbolic or spiritual significance. The work was performed by a right-handed craftsman in a single working session, laboratory analysis at the University of Haifa determined.

The site was likely used as a camp or a meeting place for Paleolithic hunters who would then slaughter the animals they caught at that location. The identified bone is believed to have come from an extinct large wild cattle, according to Dr. Yossi Zaidner of the Institute of Archeology at Hebrew University.