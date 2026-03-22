President Herzog Visits Missile Strike Site in Dimona, Warns Iran ‘You’re Mistaken’

President Isaac Herzog visited the southern city of Dimona on Sunday after an Iranian missile hit a residential area the night before, causing extensive damage but no fatalities.

The missile struck a hostel serving people with special needs and heavily damaged the surrounding neighborhood. “We are here in Dimona. … We are in a hostel for people with special needs. And of course, an incredible neighborhood, which was demolished last night,” he said.

(Avi Kaner and Gidon Arnold/GPO)

Despite the destruction, Herzog noted that no one was killed, attributing it to residents seeking shelter when sirens sounded. “But luckily, no one lost his life. Why? Because the municipalities and the people listened to the instructions,” he said.

Addressing Iran directly, Herzog condemned the attack in stark terms. “All I want to say is to our enemies out there in Iran, you’re mistaken. You will keep on carrying out crimes against humanity by sending missiles to kill human beings, not differentiating between anything, age and gender, religion, or even the disabilities that they may have,” he said.

He added that Israel would endure and ultimately prevail. “You’re wrong. We’ve always shown stronger resilience. We know that your leadership is in havoc and disarray. And we are sure, absolutely adamantly sure, that not only shall we overcome, but you will fall flat on your face,” Herzog said.

After weeks of conflict, the president outlined strategic goals: “The war will end when it is clear that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons and definitely Iran cannot have its ballistic capabilities.”

Citing long-range missile threats, he pointed to Iran’s ability to launch a “4,000-kilometer missile” toward Diego Garcia, a US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean, echoing concerns raised by President Trump about risks to US security interests.

“Obviously, this empire of evil has no limitations. And that is why this war is so vital and crucial for the future of the world,” Herzog said. “We are, from here, protecting Europe and protecting the free world.”

The Iranian missile strike on Dimona wounded 34 people, with Tehran saying the attack was in retaliation for recent US and Israeli strikes on its nuclear facilities. Among those injured were a 12-year-old boy and a woman in her 30s who were initially listed in moderate condition; the boy’s condition was later upgraded to serious.

More than 20 others were treated for shrapnel wounds, injuries sustained while rushing to shelters, and symptoms of anxiety, medical officials said.

The Israel Defense Forces said it will investigate why the missile was not intercepted.