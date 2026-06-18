President Trump and Pezeshkian Digitally Sign MoU To End Iran War

President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian digitally signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday setting out terms for ending the war and establishing a framework for broader negotiations, NBC reported, citing US officials.

The signing took place while President Trump was attending a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palace of Versailles. Following the event, the president confirmed the agreement had been completed.

“It’s signed. Signed in Versailles. Just signed it,” President Trump told a reporter.

A full draft of the memorandum was released by the United States on Wednesday. The document outlines a series of commitments by both sides, including an immediate ceasefire, economic measures and negotiations on nuclear issues.

The agreement follows an earlier digital signing on Sunday by Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, which was witnessed by PresidentTrump. The planned signing ceremony in Geneva on Friday is ceremonial, according to reports.

Under the memorandum, the United States, Iran and their respective allies agree to an immediate halt in military operations, including an end to hostilities in Lebanon. The document also establishes a 60-day period for negotiating a final agreement, with the possibility of addressing issues including sanctions relief, maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz, frozen Iranian assets and Iranian oil exports.

The framework includes a renewed Iranian commitment not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons. It also calls for negotiations on the future disposition of Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Economic provisions in the memorandum include a reconstruction and development initiative for Iran valued at a minimum of $300 billion that would be developed in coordination with regional partners.

The agreement also outlines a process for lifting US, United Nations and International Atomic Energy Agency sanctions and creating a mechanism to monitor implementation and compliance.

In addition, the memorandum states that any final agreement reached through the negotiations would ultimately be endorsed through a binding United Nations Security Council resolution.