President Trump Announces 5-Day Truce After ‘Productive Conversations’ With Iran, Postpones Power Plant Strikes

President Donald Trump has ordered a five-day pause on planned US strikes against Iranian energy facilities following talks with Iran aimed at a “complete and total resolution of hostilities” in the Middle East.

In a post on Truth Social, the president said the United States held “very good and productive conversations” with Iran over the past two days. He described the discussions as “in-depth, detailed, and constructive” and said they would continue throughout the week.

The president wrote that he was prepared to “postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure” during the five-day period. He added the decision is conditional and “subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions.”

The move follows a more confrontational stance Saturday night, when President Trump gave Iran a 48-hour deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning the US would “obliterate” Iranian power plants if the demand was not met.

An Iranian news agency, citing an unnamed source, said there have been no talks between Tehran and President Trump.

Following the ultimatum, Tehran warned it would “irreversibly destroy” critical infrastructure across the Middle East, including essential water systems, if the United States follows through on President Trump’s threat to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants unless the Strait of Hormuz is reopened within two days.

The Israel Defense Forces estimated “several more weeks of fighting” against Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon before President Trump announced that US would halt strikes.