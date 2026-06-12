President Trump Announces End of War With Iran as Tehran Withholds Confirmation

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United States had halted planned military action against Iran and said it was ready for implementation, though Tehran has not yet formally approved the proposal.

In a Truth Social post, the president wrote that “discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved.” However, Tehran has not issued an endorsement.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said: “We previously declared that most clauses of the agreement have been settled, but the American side wanted to add new demands.”

The ministry added, “ The highest authorities will examine all clauses of any possible agreement, and we will announce our position later. What has been said about the time and place of signing the agreement is media speculation. The deal with Washington is not yet final.”

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, President Trump said he had canceled a planned round of military operations.

Speaking at an Oval Office event, President Trump said a signing ceremony for the agreement could take place soon, potentially in Europe, and that it would be attended by Vice President JD Vance.

At a telerally supporting Georgia Lt. Governor Burt Jones, President Trump declared, “I don’t know if you heard, but we ended the war with Iran today.” He added, “They have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon, something that we insisted on; that was the whole purpose. That was 95 percent of it.”

He also said that, to his understanding, “Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has agreed to the deal. Everyone in Iran has approved the deal. It’s going to be implemented,” CNN reported.

Soon after President Trump’s announcement, Iranian media indicated there was “a high probability that the regime will approve that proposal.”

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hadath channel reported that the proposal includes a 60-day ceasefire, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, easing US sanctions and the blockade, and launching negotiations on uranium enrichment, inspections, verification mechanisms, and future restrictions.

Military activity continued overnight despite the announcement. Reuters reported that a US official said American forces intercepted two suicide drones targeting ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian media also reported explosions off the coast of Sirik, while Fars said Iranian military activity had prevented a tanker from entering the waterway without coordination.

NBC reported that two American sources said US forces were three hours away from launching planned strikes when Trump announced the halt on Thursday. The report said Kharg Island, which Trump had identified as a potential target, was not included in the strike plans.