President Trump Announces ‘Shabbat 250’ Initiative as Part of Jewish American Heritage Month

President Donald Trump has proclaimed a national “Shabbat 250” initiative as part of Jewish American Heritage Month, calling on Jewish Americans to observe a National Shabbat from sundown Friday, May 15, to nightfall Saturday, May 16, 2026, in recognition of faith, freedom, and the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The initiative forms part of President Trump’s broader proclamation designating May 2026 as Jewish American Heritage Month. The president encouraged participation in what he described as a historic observance of Shabbat, marking the first time a sitting US president has explicitly called for such a national recognition.

According to the proclamation, the initiative is intended to highlight the contributions of Jewish Americans and to promote reflection and rest in line with Jewish tradition. The effort also ties into the broader commemoration of the United States’ 250th anniversary.

“From sundown on May 15 to nightfall on May 16, friends, families, and communities of all backgrounds may come together in gratitude for our great Nation. This day will recognize the sacred Jewish tradition of setting aside time for rest, reflection, and gratitude to the Almighty.”

President Trump also referenced early American history, invoking President George Washington’s letter to the Hebrew Congregation in Newport, Rhode Island, and acknowledging Revolutionary-era financier Haym Salomon as part of the historical narrative tied to Jewish contributions in the United States.

In his proclamation, President Trump said: “This month, we celebrate the contributions that Jewish Americans have made to our way of life, we honor their role in shaping the story of our Nation, and we remember that religious devotion, learning, and service to others are enduring pillars of a thriving culture. Through every trial and triumph, the contributions of Jewish Americans have shaped our past, have strengthened our communities, and will continue to inspire American greatness for generations to come.”