President Trump Approves 30-Year Saudi Civilian Nuclear Agreement 

President Donald Trump has approved a 30-year civilian nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia that would allow the kingdom to develop a US-backed nuclear program, including the possibility of uranium enrichment on Saudi soil, according to administration officials cited by The Wall Street Journal.

The agreement, estimated to be worth tens of billions of dollars, is expected to be formally signed and announced Wednesday, The New York Times reported. The administration will then submit the details to Congress for review.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the framework gives US companies a central role in developing Saudi Arabia’s civilian nuclear infrastructure. If required, the project could include construction of an American-built uranium enrichment facility inside the kingdom.

The reports said Saudi Arabia agreed only to limited international inspections of its nuclear facilities. Those inspections are intended to ensure that enriched nuclear fuel is not diverted for use in nuclear weapons.

This agreement is expected to face scrutiny from lawmakers in both parties over concerns about the spread of nuclear technology in the Middle East as the United States continues efforts to pressure Iran to limit its nuclear program.

Negotiations over a Saudi civilian nuclear program have continued for years. Under the Biden administration, the talks were tied to Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with Israel, an effort that was sidetracked following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and Israel’s subsequent occupation of Gaza.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration has separated the two initiatives and is pursuing the nuclear agreement independently of its efforts to persuade Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords.

Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammad Bin Salman has repeatedly said the kingdom would pursue a nuclear weapon if Iran obtained one.

In a 2018 interview with CBS News, Bin Salman said: “Saudi Arabia does not want to acquire any nuclear bomb, but without a doubt, if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible.”