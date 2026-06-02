President Trump Blasts Netanyahu in Private Call, but Praises Him for Calling Off Beirut Raid

US President Donald Trump thanked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for agreeing to halt a planned military operation in Beirut, while reports later described a tense, profanity-laden exchange over Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon and a proposed ceasefire with Hezbollah.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said he had urged Netanyahu not to proceed with what he described as a major operation in the Lebanese capital.

“I had a conversation with Bibi Netanyahu today, asking him not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon. He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi!”

President Trump also said he had communicated with Hezbollah through intermediaries and claimed the group had agreed to stop attacks.

“I also had a conversation with representatives of the leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers.”

“Likewise, Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. Let’s see how long that lasts — Hopefully it will be for ETERNITY!”

According to Israeli military sources, no troops were on their way to Beirut on Monday, although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz had announced earlier in the day that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would target Hezbollah infrastructure in and around the Lebanese capital.

Despite the ceasefire announcement, Israel reported that Hezbollah launched drones against troops in southern Lebanon, triggering sirens in northern Israel. The IDF responded with strikes on Hezbollah positions.

Axios reported that President Trump and Netanyahu engaged in a sharp exchange over Israel’s military operations and acceptance of the ceasefire proposal. Citing two administration officials and another source, the report said President Trump challenged plans to destroy buildings in Beirut in order to target Hezbollah commanders, asking Netanyahu: “What the f*ck are you doing?”

The report said President Trump also referenced support he had provided Netanyahu regarding legal proceedings in Israel, telling the prime minister: “You’re f*cking crazy. You’d be in jail if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your ass. Everyone hates you now, and everyone hates Israel because of this.”

According to Axios, frustration in the White House increased after Iran threatened to leave negotiations with Washington because of Israeli actions in Lebanon. The United States and Iran are currently discussing a broad memorandum of understanding that includes a provision aimed at ending fighting in Lebanon.

The sources said US officials support Israel’s right to defend itself against Hezbollah attacks but disagree over the scale of IDF operations in Lebanon. A senior US official quoted by Axios said Netanyahu responded: “Okay, okay, just make sure everything is handled.”

The Prime Minister’s Office declined to provide an official response to the details reported by Axios.

Netanyahu later presented a different account of the conversation, saying he had informed President Trump that Israel would strike in Beirut if Hezbollah continued firing into Israeli territory. He also said operations in southern Lebanon would continue and that Israel’s position had not changed.

Several Israeli political figures publicly criticized the decision to cancel the planned Beirut strikes. Former IDF chief of staff and Yashar! Party leader Gadi Eisenkot called President Trump’s directive “a humiliating demand, one that is blatantly unreasonable.” Eisenkot added that Netanyahu “is the man who preached morals to everyone about the basic need to be a prime minister and know how to say ‘no’ to the President of the United States.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Netanyahu of acting as though Israel were a protectorate of the United States. Lapid also called for a “powerful response” to the rocket fire from Lebanon, writing that “the responsibility for the security of Israeli citizens lies solely with the Israeli government.”