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President Trump Cancels Iran Talks in Islamabad; Araghchi Asks if US Is ‘Serious’ About Diplomacy 
US President Donald Trump delivers an Easter message from the White House in Washington, DC, April 4, 2026. (Screenshot: YouTube)

President Trump Cancels Iran Talks in Islamabad; Araghchi Asks if US Is ‘Serious’ About Diplomacy 

The Media Line Staff
04/25/2026

President Donald Trump said he is canceling a planned diplomatic trip to Islamabad for talks  

Following reports that envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would no longer travel to Pakistan for the meeting, President Trump wrote: “I just canceled the trip of my representatives going to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their ‘leadership.’ Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards; they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!”  

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed Islamabad. In a post on X, Araghchi said he had “shared Iran’s position concerning (a) workable framework to permanently end the war,” adding that he had “yet to see if the US is truly serious about diplomacy.” 

Despite the cancellation, Trump indicated that the move does not signal an immediate return to hostilities. Asked whether the decision meant the war with Iran would resume, Trump told Axios: “No. It doesn’t mean that. We haven’t thought about it yet.” 

The canceled trip had been expected to bring Witkoff and Kushner to Islamabad for direct engagement with Iranian representatives. The development marks a setback in ongoing diplomatic efforts, though both sides signaled differing views on the prospects for future negotiations. 

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