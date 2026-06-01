President Trump Claims Hezbollah Agreed To Stop Attacks as Israel Halts Beirut Strike

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel called off a planned military operation in Beirut following a conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while Hezbollah separately communicated through intermediaries that it was prepared to halt attacks on Israel.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said he spoke directly with Netanyahu and that Israeli forces were instructed not to proceed with the operation in the Lebanese capital.

“I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way have already been turned back.”

President Trump also said he received a message from Hezbollah through intermediaries indicating that the group was willing to stop hostilities.

“Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they agreed that all shooting will stop—that Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel.”

Separately, Axios reported that Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri informed the Trump administration that Hezbollah is prepared to enter an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire with Israel.

According to Berri adviser Ali Hamdan, the message was delivered to US Ambassador Michel Issa on Sunday. Hamdan said Hezbollah was prepared to abide by a broad ceasefire arrangement and that Berri was willing to guarantee its implementation.

Axios reported that the proposal went beyond an earlier US initiative under which Hezbollah would suspend attacks on northern Israel in exchange for an Israeli commitment not to strike Beirut.

Hamdan said Berri advocated a complete ceasefire rather than a phased arrangement, including an end to military activity on land, at sea, and in the air, as well as a halt to the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon.

Earlier Monday, Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz indicated that Israel was prepared to intensify pressure on Hezbollah positions in Beirut.

In a video statement, Netanyahu said Hezbollah headquarters in the Dahieh district would no longer be considered off-limits.

“There will be no situation in which Hezbollah attacks our cities and citizens while the terror headquarters in Dahieh remain off-limits,” Netanyahu said.

He also said Israeli forces were expanding operations in southern Lebanon and targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.