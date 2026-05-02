President Trump Declines Iran Deal But Declares Conflict Over; Iranian Official Warns Fighting May Resume

President Trump rejected Iran’s newest proposal to end the conflict as an Iranian military official warned that hostilities could resume, even as the White House informed Congress on Friday that fighting with Iran has ended.

Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a senior figure in the Iranian military’s central command, said that “a renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely,” according to the Fars news agency.

His remarks followed President Trump’s dismissal of a proposal that included reopening the Strait of Hormuz, ending fighting and the naval blockade, and deferring discussions on Iran’s nuclear program to later negotiations.

“They want to make a deal,” President Trump told reporters, adding, “I’m not satisfied with it.”

The president did not specify the precise points of disagreement but has repeatedly said any agreement must address Iran’s nuclear program and prevent the Islamic Republic from developing a nuclear weapon.

“They’ve made strides, but I’m not sure if they ever get there,” President Trump said, referring to Iran’s leadership, which he described as having “tremendous discord.”

The White House notification to Congress stated that the fighting with Iran has ended, despite the continued exchange of statements suggesting uncertainty about the situation.

In Israel, the political-security cabinet is scheduled to convene Monday night to discuss multiple issues, including the US-Iran negotiations, ongoing fighting in Lebanon despite a ceasefire, and the situation in Gaza amid Hamas’s refusal to disarm, according to Ynet.

Israeli officials are also preparing for the possibility of an immediate resumption of fighting with Iran if negotiations collapse.

Amid the uncertainty over negotiations and renewed fighting, on Friday President Trump sent a letter to Congress saying that “The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated,” as the War Powers Resolution deadline passed without action.

The 1973 law requires congressional approval within 60 days of military engagement, or 90 days with an extension. He warned the threat from Iran “remains significant.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said, “We are in a ceasefire right now, which our understanding means, the 60-day clock pauses or stops.” President Trump added, “Every other president considered it totally unconstitutional, and we agree with that.” Congress took no enforcement steps as lawmakers left Washington after a failed Democratic effort to force the end of the conflict.