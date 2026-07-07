President Trump Expected To Signal Return of F-35 Sales to Turkey 

President Trump is expected to tell Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during the NATO conference in Ankara on July 7 and 8 that the United States intends to lift its longstanding restrictions on arms sales to Turkey and move toward allowing Ankara to acquire F-35 stealth fighter jets, The New York Times reported.

According to the report, Trump plans to personally inform Erdogan of the policy shift, which would mark a significant change from the restrictions imposed during his first term.

The United States barred Turkey from purchasing the advanced aircraft after Ankara acquired the Russian S-400 missile defense system in 2019. The purchase led to Turkey’s removal from the F-35 program and sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

President Trump recently said he was preparing to bring Erdogan a gift that would make the Turkish president “very happy.”

Four senior administration officials told the newspaper that national security officials have spent weeks working behind the scenes to resolve the dispute and prepare for a change in policy.

The officials said President Trump is expected to at least signal his intention to make the fighter jets available to Turkey, although they cautioned that the timing of any transfer remains uncertain.

Officials also said the president could still change his mind before meeting Erdogan, and the precise language he intends to use has not been finalized.

Any effort to resume F-35 sales would also have to overcome congressional and legal restrictions. A law passed by Congress in 2020 prohibits the sale of the aircraft unless the administration determines that Turkey no longer possesses the Russian S-400 system.

According to one administration official who has been closely involved in the discussions, one option under consideration would involve transferring Turkey’s S-400 systems to a third party. The official said many of the missile systems remain in their original shipping containers, a step that could help address the legal obstacle to restoring Turkey’s eligibility to purchase the F-35.