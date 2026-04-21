President Trump Extends Iran Ceasefire After Tehran Declines Islamabad Talks

President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire with Iran after an Iranian delegation did not appear for scheduled talks in Islamabad. The original deadline for the ceasefire was Wednesday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision followed internal divisions within Iran and a request from Pakistani leadership to allow more time for a unified negotiating position.

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal.”

He continued, “I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”

The announcement came after reports that a planned trip by Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan for a second round of peace talks had been delayed. Iranian negotiators informed US counterparts through an intermediary in Pakistan that they would not attend the talks, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

“Iran ultimately announced today that under these circumstances, attending the negotiations is a waste of time because the US prevents reaching any suitable agreement,” Tasnim reported.

Earlier Tuesday, President Trump told CNBC that he did not want to extend the ceasefire.

Disputes over Iran’s uranium enrichment and the Strait of Hormuz have remained central obstacles to advancing negotiations. The United States imposed a naval blockade after Iran once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil and gas is transported.

Iranian officials have indicated they are not willing to negotiate as long as the US naval blockade continues, further complicating efforts to resume talks.