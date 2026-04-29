President Trump Favors Expanded Naval Blockade on Iran, Claims Its Economy in ‘State of Collapse’

President Trump instructed his aides to prepare for an extensive US naval blockade of Iran to further restrict its economy and increase pressure on the regime, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Washington seeks to expand the blockade aimed at preventing shipping to and from Iranian ports. The president favors this approach over alternatives such as continued bombing or reducing pressure on Iran, according to WSJ.

In a separate statement on Truth Social, Trump said Iran is seeking an agreement, fearing the total collapse of its economy. He wrote on Tuesday: Iran has just informed us that they are in a “State of Collapse.” They want us to “Open the Hormuz Strait,” as soon as possible, as they try to figure out their leadership situation (Which I believe they will be able to do!).

Economic indicators cited by Fortune point to a severe and accelerating crisis inside Iran. Inflation has reportedly exceeded 72% in some sectors, while heavy military spending and infrastructure damage have further strained the economy. Forecasts cited in the report suggest a total economic collapse within months.

Iran’s economy had already been under significant pressure prior to the current conflict. National income per person declined from about $8,000 in 2012 to $5,000 in 2024, affected by inflation, corruption, and sanctions, CNN reports.

Additional projections indicate further deterioration. The United Nations Development Programme estimates that up to 4.1 million more people could fall into poverty as a result of the conflict.