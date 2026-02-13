President Trump Gives Iran One Month To Reach Deal as Second US Aircraft Carrier Heads to Middle East

US President Donald Trump said at the White House that Iran must swiftly agree to a deal or face severe consequences, as the United States moves additional naval power toward the Middle East.

“Iran must reach a deal, otherwise it will be very traumatic for them,” Trump said during a press conference. Asked whether his view had changed after meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said, “We need to reach a deal with Iran, otherwise it will be very traumatic. I don’t want that to happen.”

Trump predicted negotiations could conclude soon. “There will probably be a deal within the next month, it shouldn’t take a long time – it needs to happen quickly. They need to agree very quickly,” he said.

As diplomatic pressure intensifies, the world’s largest aircraft carrier has been ordered to sail from the Caribbean Sea to the Middle East, according to a person familiar with the plans. The movement of the USS Gerald R. Ford, first reported by The New York Times, would place two U.S. aircraft carriers and their accompanying warships in the region.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military movements. The deployment comes as Trump considers whether to pursue possible military action against Iran while pressing for an agreement over its nuclear program.

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and three guided-missile destroyers arrived in the Middle East more than two weeks ago, expanding the US naval presence in the region.

Indirect US-Iran talks were held in Muscat last Friday. Later that day, President Trump said additional discussions would be held without giving a specific date. On Wednesday, President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister met at the White House. The closed-door meeting ended without an announcement or a press conference. President Trump commented on social media that the meeting was “very good,” although it resulted in “nothing definitive.”