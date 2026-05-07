President Trump Halted Strait of Hormuz Escort Operation After Saudi Arabia Denied Airspace Access 

President Trump postponed the proposed “Project Freedom” operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz after Saudi Arabia refused to allow the US military to use Saudi bases or airspace for the mission, according to two US officials cited by NBC.

The officials said Saudi leaders were angered by President Trump’s announcement of the operation on Sunday and informed Washington that US forces would not be permitted to operate from Prince Sultan Airbase southeast of Riyadh or fly through Saudi airspace in support of the effort.

President Trump later announced that Project Freedom would be “paused for a short period of time to see whether or not” an agreement to resolve the war “can be finalized and signed.”

A Saudi source told NBC that the pace of developments in the region complicated the situation. “The problem with that premise is that things are happening quickly in real time,” the source said.

The source added that Saudi Arabia remained “very supportive of the diplomatic efforts” led by Pakistan to broker an agreement between Iran and the US aimed at ending the war.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the American CNBC network that Tehran is “reviewing Washington’s 14-point peace proposal” to end the conflict.

According to the report, the proposal calls for a cessation of fighting, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, easing sanctions, and extending nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

President Trump told Fox News on Wednesday that an agreement to end the war with Iran could be completed within a week.

He separately told the New York Post that it remained “too early” to consider face-to-face talks with Iran despite reports of progress toward a memorandum of understanding.