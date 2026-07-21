President Trump Imposes 50% Tariffs on Canada Citing Trade Discrimination

President Donald Trump signed proclamations imposing 50% tariffs on approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian imports, citing what the administration described as discriminatory Canadian trade practices involving automobiles, alcohol, and dairy products. The new duties are scheduled to take effect on Aug. 19, 2026, adding to existing US tariffs as negotiations over the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement remain at an impasse.

The tariffs cover a range of Canadian goods, including wine, hockey sticks, cement, clothing, and dairy products. According to the Office of the US Trade Representative, the measures will apply to nearly $20 billion in Canadian exports to the United States, representing about 5.2% of the $382 billion in goods the United States imported from Canada in 2025, based on U.S. Census Bureau data.

To implement the tariffs, President Trump invoked Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, which authorizes a president to impose punitive tariffs of up to 50% on countries determined to have discriminated against American products. The administration said the action marks the first known use of the provision since the law was enacted nearly a century ago.

“While the Administration continues to secure fair and reciprocal trade deals with our trading partners, Canada, unlike other partners and allies, continues to retaliate against the United States for its efforts to rebalance trade and protect US industry in national-security sensitive sectors,” US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said in a statement.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney criticized the decision, saying the tariffs violate existing trade commitments between the two countries.

“This is a direct violation of the free trade agreement. Recognizing that the US has changed all of its trade relations, we have submitted a series of detailed and comprehensive proposals to resolve the dispute. We are prepared to intensify these discussions in the coming weeks.”

Carney said Canada remains committed to resolving the dispute through negotiations.

“Canada believes in the benefits of free and fair trade. This trade dispute has raised costs for families, especially in the US. We are ready to work intensively to address the issues that remain unresolved.”