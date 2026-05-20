President Trump: Iran has ‘2 or 3 Days’ To Return to Talks or Face Strikes

President Trump said Tuesday that Iran has “two or three days” to return to negotiations or face renewed military action, as Washington and Tehran remained divided over a proposal aimed at ending the war.

Speaking on the White House South Lawn, President Trump outlined what he described as a limited window for diplomacy. “I’m saying two or three days, maybe Friday, Saturday, Sunday, something, maybe early next week,” he said. “A limited period of time.”

The president’s remarks followed a postponement of a US strike on Iran following appeals from Gulf leaders. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates asked Washington to delay military action while efforts continued to reach a deal, he said in a Truth Social post on Monday.

Commenting on the decision, Trump told reporters he had been “one hour” away from renewing the war when the request was made.

As he discussed the possibility of renewed operations, President Trump said US military forces in the region were prepared for action. Referring to US naval forces, he said: “They’re loaded to the brim,” adding, “and we were all set to start.”

The comments came as disagreements persisted between Washington and Tehran over a revised Iranian proposal. N12 reported that Israeli officials are preparing for the possibility that the war could resume.

Channel 12 reported that Israeli officials believe President Trump’s remarks a day earlier had significantly reduced his room for maneuver, with assessments in Israel that unless Tehran submits a substantially stronger proposal to permanently end the war—a scenario they reportedly consider improbable— President Trump will eventually decide on military action.

On Tuesday, Iran proposed terms for ending the conflict that include a rapid withdrawal of US forces from the region, reparations, an end to the war in Lebanon, and the lifting of sanctions, according to Iranian media reports and statements by senior officials.