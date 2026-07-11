President Trump, Khamenei Trade Threats Amid Dispute Over US-Iran Negotiations

President Donald Trump and Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei exchanged heated rhetoric as Washington and Tehran gave conflicting accounts of efforts to resume negotiations and remained divided over the Strait of Hormuz.

He warned that the United States has 1,000 missiles aimed at Iran and would launch a devastating military response if Tehran carries out or attempts to carry out threats to assassinate him.

“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social late Friday US time, adding that thousands more could “immediately follow” if Iran attempts to assassinate the sitting US president, “in this case, ME!”

President Trump said the US military was “ready, willing, and able” for up to one year, subject to extension, to “completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran—PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!”

The Wall Street Journal and other US media reported earlier this week that Israel had shared intelligence concerning an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the US president.

Khamenei, meanwhile, vowed retaliation for those killed in military conflict, including his father, Ali Khamenei.

“Tehran is committed to avenging your blood (his father Ali Khamenei) and the blood of all those killed in the two wars. This revenge is the will of our nation and it must be done soon,” he wrote in a message issued on his behalf.

These threats came as President Trump claimed Iran’s leadership had asked to restart negotiations, despite his earlier declaration that the Washington-Tehran memorandum of understanding was over.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue ‘talks.’ We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!” Trump wrote on Friday.

Iran denied making such a request. Fars cited a source close to the negotiating team as saying talks would not take place “until the American side backs down from its positions,” while Iran’s state broadcaster said Tehran would not resume negotiations because of US noncompliance with the Islamabad memorandum of understanding.

Washington is also demanding that Tehran publicly pledge to stop attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and allow unrestricted, toll-free shipping through all lanes, senior US. officials said Friday. Iran has refused to relinquish control of the waterway, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil supplies.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Oman for talks with his Omani counterpart, Badr al-Busaidi, on a mechanism for ships to transit the strait under the memorandum of understanding.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also spoke with Trump about US-Iran talks, waterway security and regional stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.