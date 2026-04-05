President Trump Marks Easter With Oval Office Message on Faith and Renewal

US President Donald Trump delivered an Easter message from the Oval Office in Washington on Saturday, using the occasion to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus while tying the holiday to what he described as a broader revival of faith in the United States. In remarks released during Holy Week, the US president spoke of Jesus’ humility and sacrifice, then turned to a familiar political theme: the role of religion in American public life.

President Trump opened with explicitly Christian language, calling Easter “the most glorious miracle in all of time” and praising “the resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.” He also cited the Gospel of John, saying, “for God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, for whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life,” before adding, “Eternal life, such beautiful words.”

The message placed the resurrection at the center of Christian hope, with President Trump saying Easter reminds believers that “evil and wickedness will not prevail.” From there, he broadened the focus, arguing that the holiday also reflects what he called an “extraordinary resurrection of faith and religion in America.” He repeated a theme he has voiced often in public appearances, saying, “To be a great nation, you must have religion, and you must have God.”

The American president also made a broader cultural claim, saying church pews across the country would be “fuller, younger, and more faithful than they have at any time in many, many years” and asserting that religion is growing again in the US after decades of decline.

Presidents have long used Easter and Christmas messages to speak both to personal faith and national identity, but President Trump’s remarks stood out for how directly they linked Christian observance with his wider argument about America’s moral and civic renewal. He closed with a traditional blessing and a political flourish, saying, “May God bless the United States of America. Our country is doing so well like never before.”