President Trump To Meet Iraqi PM as US Advances Lebanon, Jordan Talks  

President Donald Trump will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi at the White House on Tuesday as the administration pursues a series of diplomatic engagements in Washington and Rome to address escalating tensions in the Middle East and advance a recently signed security framework between Israel and Lebanon.

The White House meeting with al-Zaidi will focus on reshaping US-Iraq security cooperation, reducing regional tensions, and addressing Iran-backed militias.

President Trump supported al-Zaidi, a Shiite, after threatening to cut off aid to Baghdad if the Iran-aligned Coordination Framework coalition backed former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki. Trump considered al-Maliki too close to Iran.

Regarding Lebanon, following the signing of a US-backed framework agreement, the White House invited Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to Washington for a bilateral summit scheduled for July 21.

Additionally, US-backed negotiations between Israeli and Lebanese officials were taking place in Rome to oversee a pilot program under which the Lebanese Armed Forces would replace Israeli troops.

Separately, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was scheduled to meet Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at the State Department on Tuesday.

Talks between Rubio and Safadi are expected to focus on regional stability and recent border security concerns after Jordan became the target of recent Iranian strikes.

The meetings in Washington and Rome are part of a broader diplomatic effort focused on regional security issues involving Iraq, Lebanon, Israel and Jordan.