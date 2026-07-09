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President Trump Notifies Congress of Plan to Remove Syria From Terror List
US President Donald Trump meets with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House in Washington, DC, Nov. 10, 2025. (Syrian Presidency/Anadolu via Getty Images)

President Trump Notifies Congress of Plan to Remove Syria From Terror List

The Media Line Staff
07/09/2026

President Donald Trump has notified Congress of his intention to remove Syria from the US list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, launching a 45-day congressional review that could clear the way for a major shift in US policy toward Damascus. 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the administration had formally transmitted the notification to Congress after the required 45-day pre-notification period. 

“Today, President Trump informed Congress of his administration’s intent to rescind Syria’s designation as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, following a 45-day pre-notification period,” Rubio said. “This is yet another historic step by President Trump to give the Syrian people a chance at greatness.” 

Rubio said removing the designation would support Syria’s economic recovery by expanding opportunities for international commerce and investment. 

“Lifting sanctions on Syria will unlock international trade and investment, give Syria a chance to rebuild, and open up a new chapter for the Syrian people,” he said. “A stable, unified Syria at peace with itself and its neighbors benefits not only the region, but the entire world.” 

The decision follows talks between Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Ankara. 

Reuters reported that Trump also sent Sharaa a letter informing him of the decision. 

“I promised to remove all barriers stopping you from rebuilding your country, and very soon, you will finally be able to do so,” President Trump wrote. 

“We have US companies ready to invest in Syria and help make your country greater and more prosperous than ever before,” he added. 

A senior US  administration official said the letter was delivered to al-Sharaa after the two leaders met in Ankara on Wednesday. 

President Trump said Congress will now conduct a 45-day review before the decision can take effect. 

Syria Central Bank Governor Safwat Raslan welcomed the announcement, saying it would create broader opportunities for investment, support economic recovery and help reintegrate Syria into the global economy, according to a post on social media. 

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