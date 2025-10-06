President Trump Presses Hamas and Israel to Act Quickly as Ceasefire Talks Move to Egypt

US President Donald Trump urged negotiators to accelerate progress toward a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-release deal, as delegations from Israel and Hamas convened in Egypt on Sunday night to resume talks on his administration’s proposal.

“These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly,” President Trump said on Truth Social, noting that “technical teams” would meet Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh to “work through and clarify the final details.” He called for urgency, writing, “I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST.”

Although he did not specify what “first phase” referred to, President Trump’s comments suggested that the initial stage of the deal — potentially involving the release of some of the 48 remaining hostages — could happen soon. He added in an all-caps warning to Hamas: “TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW — SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!”

President Trump described the latest discussions as “very positive,” citing weekend conversations between Hamas and regional intermediaries seeking to end the fighting and secure “PEACE in the Middle East.” He pledged to “continue to monitor this centuries-old conflict.”

The Hamas delegation, led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya, confirmed its arrival in Sharm el-Sheikh for talks on “mechanisms for a ceasefire, withdrawal of occupation forces, and prisoner exchange.” Israel’s delegation traveled to Egypt at the same time, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continued working to maintain unity within his right-wing coalition over President Trump’s 20-point framework.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid said he would offer Netanyahu a “safety net” to prevent the collapse of his government if coalition members attempt to rebel against the agreement.

Hamas has indicated its readiness to release hostages under certain conditions but is expected to push for further concessions, including a full Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners. According to President Trump’s plan, Israel would free 250 inmates serving life sentences and more than 1,700 detainees arrested after Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack.

The two sides remain divided over which prisoners would be included. Israeli Channel 12 reported that Hamas was demanding the release of several of the most infamous terrorists held in Israel. A Hamas source told the outlet the group “won’t give up” on that demand “even at the cost of dooming the deal.”

Despite those obstacles, President Trump’s tone remained optimistic, expressing confidence that the negotiations could lead to an end to the war and a breakthrough in long-term regional stability.