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President Trump Pushes Coalition To Escort Ships in Strait of Hormuz as EU and Gulf States Weigh Security Measures
Ships in the Strait of Hormuz, 2018. (Jonathan Clay/US Navy)

President Trump Pushes Coalition To Escort Ships in Strait of Hormuz as EU and Gulf States Weigh Security Measures

The Media Line Staff
03/16/2026

The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to announce as early as this week a coalition of nations that have agreed to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz, part of a broader effort by Washington and its partners to secure the strategic waterway during the conflict with Iran, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal citing American officials.

The officials said discussions are still underway about whether the maritime escort operation will begin before the conflict with Iran ends or afterward.

In a joint statement issued Sunday, the foreign ministers of the UK and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)—a bloc representing six countries in the Gulf region—said GCC states are entitled to take all necessary steps to safeguard their security and stability and to defend their territories, citizens, and residents.

President Trump also said the United States is holding discussions with other countries about monitoring the Strait of Hormuz and is pressing them to help defend the vital shipping route. He added that “Israel is working with the US to secure the Strait of Hormuz,” Ynet reported.

European governments are weighing possible steps to support efforts to maintain navigation through the waterway.

“It is in our interest to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, and that’s why we are also discussing what we can do in this regard from the European side,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said while speaking to journalists ahead of an EU foreign affairs meeting in Brussels.

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French President Emmanuel Macron also raised the issue in a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Writing on social media platform X, Macron said he urged Iran to halt its actions in the region.

“I called on him to immediately end the unacceptable attacks that Iran is carrying out against countries in the region,” Macron said, adding that “freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz must be restored as soon as possible.”

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