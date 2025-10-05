President Trump Reveals Map Outlining IDF Control Zones in Rafah, Philadelphi Corridor and Northern Gaza

US President Donald Trump on Saturday posted a detailed map of what he called Israel’s “initial withdrawal line,” saying that if Hamas approves the proposal the ceasefire and hostage exchanges would begin immediately. “

When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The map elaborates the contours of the 20-point plan released last week, showing Israeli control retained over Rafah, the Philadelphi Corridor and parts of northern Gaza including Beit Hanoun, while indicating an ongoing Israel Defense Forces encirclement of Gaza City.

According to the plan, Israel would stage a phased pullback tied to demilitarization benchmarks and security milestones agreed with US guarantors and other parties. Control of additional areas would transfer gradually to a proposed Arab-Muslim international force tasked with preventing the rearmament of terror groups.

A diplomatic source cited by Qatari media said a Doha delegation will arrive in Egypt on Monday to begin technical talks aimed at launching the plan’s initial phase. President Trump also warned Hamas against delay, urging the group to act quickly and signaling that Washington would not tolerate stalling tactics.

The White House map represents an effort to tie an immediate hostage release mechanism to clearly delineated security arrangements on the ground. Supporters say the phased approach balances the urgent need to free captives with long-term security requirements; critics worry it leaves too much room for disagreement over the pace and scope of withdrawal and demilitarization.

Implementation will depend on Hamas’ response and the ability of mediators to translate the map’s lines and timelines into enforceable steps on the ground.