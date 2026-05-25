President Trump Says Abraham Accords Will Be ‘Mandatory’ for Muslim Nations in Iran Deal Talks

President Donald Trump said Monday that countries involved in negotiations to end the war in Iran should be required to join the Abraham Accords as part of any broader regional agreement.

Writing on Truth Social, President Trump referred to what was described as a Saturday “phone summit” with leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey focused on a ceasefire proposal and regional diplomacy surrounding Iran.

“Once a peace agreement is in place,” President Trump wrote, “It should be mandatory that all of these Countries, at a minimum, simultaneously sign onto the Abraham Accords.”

He said Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, both participants in the discussions, are already members of the accords.

President Trump acknowledged that some countries might decline to participate.

“It may be possible that one or two have a reason for not doing so, and that will be accepted, but most should be ready, willing, and able to make this Settlement with Iran a far more Historic Event than it would, otherwise, be,” he wrote.

The Abraham Accords, launched in 2020, normalized relations between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, and Kazakhstan.

In the post, President Trump described the agreements as a “Financial, Economic, and Social BOOM” and said none of the participating countries had signaled interest in withdrawing despite the ongoing conflict in the region.

“It should start with the immediate signing by Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and everybody else should follow suit. If they don’t, they should not be part of this Deal in that it shows bad intention,” he wrote.

Before Oct. 7, Saudi Arabia and Israel had discussed possible Saudi participation in the accords, although Riyadh maintained that Israel would need to take credible steps toward establishing a Palestinian state before normalization could proceed.

President Trump also said some regional leaders had expressed openness to Iran eventually joining the framework.

“In speaking to numerous of the Great Leaders mentioned above, they would be honored, as soon as our Document is signed, to have the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of the Abraham Accords. Wow, now that would be something special!” he wrote.