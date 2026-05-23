President Trump Says Chances Are ‘50/50’ on Iran Deal or Strikes; Netanyahu Reportedly Uneasy With Draft Terms

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the chances are event that the United States could either resume strikes against Iran or reach a negotiated agreement, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared security consultations amid concerns over the terms of a proposed memorandum of understanding being discussed to end the conflict.

In an interview with Axios reporter Barak Ravid, President Trump said there was a “solid 50/50” chance of either securing what he described as a “good” agreement or else “blow them to kingdom come.” He said the proposed arrangement should address uranium enrichment and Iran’s existing stockpile, although Axios reported those issues were unlikely to be resolved immediately under the memorandum currently under discussion.

President Trump said he planned to meet with envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, along with Vice President JD Vance.

“I think one of two things will happen: either I hit them harder than they have ever been hit, or we are going to sign a deal that is good,” he said.

The president also said some officials preferred diplomacy while others favored renewed military action. He denied that Netanyahu was “worried,” but said the Israeli premier was “torn” over the proposed agreement.

President Trump held a phone summit Saturday with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Jordan and Turkey regarding the updated memorandum of understanding. Pakistan also participated in the discussion, Reuters said, while Israel was not represented.

Israeli broadcaster N12 reported that Netanyahu convened a meeting of his security cabinet over what he viewed as a proposal that would be unfavorable to Israel.

An Israeli official cited in the report said Witkoff was strongly supporting the agreement and “wants a deal at almost any price, and is placing immense pressure on Trump not to resume the war.”

According to the report, the proposed terms would involve Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for financial benefits, while discussions regarding Iran’s nuclear program and enriched uranium stockpile would take place later. Iran’s ballistic missile program was reportedly not included in the talks.