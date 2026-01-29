President Trump Says Hamas Appears Ready to Disarm as Group Publicly Rejects Weapons Surrender

President Donald Trump said it “looks like” Hamas is “going to disarm,” but senior Hamas officials publicly denied any such commitment, insisting no agreement on surrendering weapons was ever discussed.

Speaking during a cabinet meeting, President Trump offered no evidence for his assessment. His special envoy, Steve Witkoff, echoed the claim, saying Hamas would demilitarize. “They will because they have no choice. They’re going to give up their AK-47s,” Witkoff said.

The statements came as Hamas leaders maintained the opposite position in interviews. Senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzook told Al Jazeera that disarmament was never part of discussions tied to President Trump’s ceasefire proposal for Gaza.

“Not for a single moment did we talk about surrendering the weapons, or any formula about destroying, surrendering, or disarmament,” Abu Marzook said. He added that Hamas fighters had already begun what he described as efforts to “restore order” in areas vacated by Israeli forces.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said Washington intends to push for Hamas to relinquish its weapons through an international buy-back program, providing new details about a mechanism the United States hopes to advance, Reuters reports.

Addressing plans for the US-backed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, Abu Marzook asserted that Hamas would retain decisive influence over who could operate inside the Strip. He claimed the group had objected to two proposed committee members, and said one had been removed and the other prevented from entering through mediation involving Egyptian officials.