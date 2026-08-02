President Trump Says He Halted Iran Strike as Tehran Rejects Deal Claim

President Donald Trump said late Saturday that he canceled a planned US military attack on Iran after saying Tehran and other Middle Eastern countries had requested a pause because a framework had been reached for an agreement to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end Iran’s nuclear threat, adding that Israel had joined the effort, while Iranian officials rejected his account and warned they were prepared to respond to any attack.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said the United States had been prepared to launch a large-scale strike before deciding to delay military action.

“The USA is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of military terror, strength and Power not seen since World War II,” he wrote.

“Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern countries to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to,” he continued. “This would include the Immediate, complete, and total OPENING OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT and an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.”

President Trump said he had agreed “for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL.”

“The country of Israel joins me in this commitment. Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE,” he added. Israel did not immediately issue a public statement on the matter.

Iran’s state media denied that Tehran had sought a deal with the United States and accused Washington of attempting to pressure Gulf countries.

Ibrahim Rezaei, a member of Iran’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee in parliament, warned that “the response to a possible enemy attack will not be limited to the Persian Gulf region. We will respond to all enemy bases and the source of attacks from anywhere.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that “Tehran will use all its means to legitimately defend its rights, interests and national security against aggression by the United States and Israel.”

Ynet reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi separately spoke by phone with Pakistani Army Commander Asim Munir and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan about recent regional developments and the risk of escalating tensions. The report said Araghchi warned against “any adventurous action by the American military” and stressed Iran’s readiness to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and security and “to respond decisively to any aggression.”