Donate
Light Theme
Log In
President Trump Says He Is ‘Not Particularly Convinced’ by Netanyahu’s Denial of Famine in Gaza
US President Donald Trump (L) greets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he arrives at the White House on February 27, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Trump Says He Is ‘Not Particularly Convinced’ by Netanyahu’s Denial of Famine in Gaza

The Media Line Staff
07/29/2025

Speaking in Scotland alongside British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, US President Donald Trump stated that he was “not particularly convinced” of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that there is no famine in Gaza.

Although President Trump acknowledged disturbing images from Gaza, he stopped short of blaming Israel directly.

“Based on television, I would say not particularly, because those children look very hungry,” he said, when asked if he believed Netanyahu’s assertion that there is no starvation in Gaza. Trump emphasized that the US and its allies would soon establish “food centers” that would allow access without restrictions.

Starmer was stark in his criticism, saying, “I think people in Britain are revolted at seeing what they are seeing on their screens.”

Netanyahu, addressing American evangelicals in Jerusalem on Sunday, dismissed accusations against Israel’s war policy. “There is no policy of starvation in Gaza, and there is no starvation in Gaza,” he said, citing nearly 2 million tons of food Israel has allowed into the territory. He accused Hamas of stealing aid and manipulating public opinion: “Hamas robs, steals this humanitarian aid and then accuses Israel of not supplying it.”

Israel has implemented daily 10-hour humanitarian pauses and expanded aid corridors. According to Israeli officials, much of the aid is looted or diverted by Hamas, and terror groups have weaponized hunger as a tool of propaganda.

US Vice President JD Vance backed President Trump’s concerns but also noted that Hamas is obstructing relief. “We’ve got to wage war on Hamas so that those folks stop preventing food from coming into this territory,” he said.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Netanyahu’s government maintains that Israel’s operations are focused on dismantling Hamas’s infrastructure and recovering the remaining hostages, 20 of whom are believed to still be alive in Gaza. Negotiations, meanwhile, remain deadlocked due to Hamas’s escalating demands.

Although opposition voices in Israel such as Yesh Atid MK Yair Lapid blame Netanyahu for the ongoing crisis, others argue that much of the suffering stems from Hamas’ strategy of embedding within civilian areas and refusing any deal that doesn’t leave it in power.

As Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called on Trump to intervene and end the war, Israel reiterated that no lasting ceasefire could occur while Hamas retains control.

News Updates
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
Gaza Aid
Gaza starvation
Hamas
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods