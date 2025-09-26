President Trump Says He Won’t ‘Allow’ West Bank Annexation, Pushes Postwar Gaza Plan

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank, publicly confirming reports he had shared the position with Arab and Muslim leaders earlier this week.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. It’s not going to happen,” President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, repeating that he had already discussed the matter with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. His statement came as Netanyahu arrived in New York to prepare for his address to the United Nations on Friday.

The announcement followed a series of recognitions of Palestinian statehood by France, Britain, Canada, Australia, Portugal, and others in recent days, moves condemned by Israel. A senior Israeli official said Washington had quietly warned Jerusalem against annexation, though Netanyahu intended to revisit the issue during a White House meeting with President Trump next week.

Even as the annexation debate intensified, President Trump highlighted his efforts to end the Gaza war. He said the United States was “close to getting some kind of deal done” after what he called a “great” multilateral meeting with eight Arab and Muslim leaders in New York. At that gathering, President Trump presented a 21-point plan that envisions the release of hostages and a new administrative body to govern Gaza without Hamas.

President Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff said he expected a breakthrough “within days.” The plan, crafted with input from Jared Kushner and former British prime minister Tony Blair, foresees a transitional governing authority under UN auspices until a reformed Palestinian Authority could assume control.

Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer reviewed the proposal with Witkoff in New York, though Israeli officials expressed discomfort with aspects of the plan, including the absence of conditions requiring Hamas to disarm before the war’s end.

As Netanyahu prepares his UN speech, the Palestinian Mission is urging a walkout by Arab, African, and some European states. Meanwhile, Israeli hostage families and anti-government protesters are planning demonstrations outside the UN headquarters during his address.