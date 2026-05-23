Iran Deal ‘Largely Negotiated’ President Trump Says; Senior Republicans Voice Alarm

President Donald Trump said Saturday that an agreement involving the United States, Iran, and several regional countries had been “largely negotiated.” However, several Republican lawmakers raised concerns about the proposed terms under discussion.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump said he had spoken from the Oval Office with leaders from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain regarding “all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE.”

“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed,” President Trump wrote. He added that he had separately spoken with Netanyahu and said the conversation “went very well.”

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” adding that “the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,” he concluded.

Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham also expressed caution regarding a possible agreement. “This combination of Iran being perceived as having the ability to terrorize the Strait in perpetuity and the ability the inflict massive damage to Gulf oil infrastructure is a major shift of the balance of power in the region and over time will be a nightmare for Israel,” Graham wrote on X Saturday.

Wicker, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the talks could shape President Trump’s legacy and urged him to “finish what we started.”

Earlier Saturday, President Trump told Axios reporter Barak Ravid there was a “solid 50/50” chance the United States would either resume strikes against Iran or secure what he described as a “good” agreement.

“I think one of two things will happen: either I hit them harder than they have ever been hit, or we are going to sign a deal that is good,” he said.

The president added that the proposed arrangement should address uranium enrichment and Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, although Axios reported those issues were unlikely to be resolved immediately under the memorandum currently being discussed.

Israeli broadcaster N12 reported that Netanyahu convened a meeting of his security cabinet over concerns the proposal would be unfavorable to Israel.

The reported terms would involve Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for financial benefits, while discussions regarding Tehran’s nuclear program and enriched uranium stockpile would take place later. Iran’s ballistic missile program reportedly was not included in the talks.