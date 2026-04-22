President Trump Says Iran ‘Losing $500 Million a Day’ as Hormuz Blocked; IRGC Boat Opens Fire on Vessel

US President Donald Trump issued a series of statements on Truth Social about Iran’s economy, military condition and control of the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday as the UK maritime agency reported a cargo ship was struck by fire from a boat belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the Oman area.

Shortly after extending the ceasefire with Iran, President Trump wrote: “There is an idiot on the Wall Street Journal editorial board who thinks I got played. Iran certainly doesn’t think so! The Strait of Hormuz is blocked and completely controlled by the US, they are losing $500 million a day because of it. Their entire navy is at the bottom of the sea, their air force is gone, their country is an economic disaster.”

In another post, President Trump wrote that “Iran does not want the Strait of Hormuz to be closed, it wants it to be opened so they can profit. They just want to save face. If we open Hormuz there will never be a deal–unless we blow up the rest of the country and its leaders.”

In response to the ceasefire extension, Iranian television reported that “Iran will not recognize the ceasefire declared by President Trump, may not abide by it and will act according to its national interests.”

Meanwhile, The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said it received a report from a cargo ship in the Oman area stating it was hit by fire from an IRGC boat. The agency said significant damage was caused to the command bridge, adding that no fires broke out, and no crew members were injured.

The strike on the boat was accompanied by renewed threats as Iranian Army Commander Amir Hatami declared during an event commemorating 47 years since the establishment of the IRGC, “If our country is attacked again, we will fight to the last drop of blood and achieve final victory. The Revolutionary Guards have once again proven their capability and strength to the world in confronting American-Israeli aggression.”

Israel indicated it was ready for renewed military operations as IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, in a pre-recorded speech for the IDF Distinguished Soldiers ceremony, said, “Since the inferno of October 7, we have been working to re-establish our military strength through continuous combat (during Operation Lion’s Roar) … The IDF maintains high alertness and readiness and is prepared to return immediately and forcefully to fighting on all fronts.”