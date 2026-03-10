President Trump Says Iran War Nearly Complete as Netanyahu Calls for End to Tehran’s Rule

President Donald Trump said Monday that US military operations against Iran are nearing completion, declaring that Tehran’s military capabilities have been largely dismantled during the campaign.

Speaking to CBS News, President Trump said the operations known as Epic Fury and Roaring Lion had progressed faster than expected and were approaching their final stages.

“I think the war is very much complete, pretty much,” the president said. “They have no navy, no communications, they’ve got no air force. Their missiles are down to a scatter. Their drones are being blown up all over the place, including their manufacturing of drones.”

“If you look, they have nothing left. There’s nothing left in a military sense,” he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the conflict could ultimately lead to political change inside Iran.

“Our aspiration is to bring the Iranian people to throw off the yoke of tyranny,” says Netanyahu during a visit late last night to the National Health Emergency Operations Center. “Ultimately, it depends on them. But there is no doubt that through the actions taken so far, we are breaking their bones—and our arm is still outstretched.”

“If we succeed together with the Iranian people, we will bring about a permanent end—if such things exist in the life of nations—and we will bring about change,” says Netanyahu.

The remarks from both leaders came as tensions continued over Iran’s leadership and the broader regional conflict. According to The Wall Street Journal, current and former US officials said President Trump told aides he would support the killing of newly appointed Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei if the leader refused to meet Washington’s demands, including ending the country’s nuclear program.

The US president also told the New York Post he was “not happy” about the succession of Mojtaba Khamenei and previously called the appointment “unacceptable.”

The president also warned Iran against disrupting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. In a social media post Monday, President Trump warned: “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far.”

A spokesperson for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps responded by warning that Tehran would not allow “one liter of oil” to leave the region if US and Israeli attacks continued.