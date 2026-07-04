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President Trump Says Netanyahu ‘Knows Who the Boss Is,’ Requested a Meeting 
President Donald Trump speaks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Ben-Gurion Airport, outside Tel Aviv, before boarding his plane to Sharm El-Sheikh, on Oct. 13, 2025. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Trump Says Netanyahu ‘Knows Who the Boss Is,’ Requested a Meeting 

The Media Line Staff
07/05/2026

President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a White House meeting that could take place as early as next week, and indicated that the Israeli premier would follow his lead. 

Speaking to Axios, President Trump said Netanyahu initiated the request and indicated the meeting could be held after his return from the NATO summit. 

“We get along very good. [Netanyahu] knows who the boss is,” President Trump said. 

An Israeli official, however, said the timetable remains uncertain because President Trump is scheduled to travel to Turkey for the NATO summit on July 7-8. The official said a meeting the following week is more likely than one immediately after the summit. 

Axios reported that the planned meeting comes after months of growing differences between President Trump and Netanyahu over several regional issues. 

President Trump approved a memorandum of understanding last month extending the ceasefire with Iran and launching renewed nuclear negotiations despite Netanyahu’s objections. He also pressed Israel to reduce its military operations in Lebanon and support a framework agreement providing for an initial withdrawal from southern Lebanon. 

Axios further reported that frustration with Netanyahu has grown among some of President Trump’s advisers. 

“Many of Trump’s closest advisers think that Bibi was wrong about everything,” a US official told the outlet. 

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President Trump criticized Netanyahu during a phone conversation last month over Israel’s operations in Lebanon, reflecting broader disagreements over policy toward Iran, Lebanon and other regional matters. 

 

 

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