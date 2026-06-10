President Trump Says Secret US Mission Guided 100 Million Barrels of Oil Through Strait of Hormuz 

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a covert US military operation in the Strait of Hormuz helped safeguard commercial shipping and facilitated the movement of more than 100 million barrels of oil through one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he had authorized the mission last month to assist oil tankers and commercial vessels traveling through the strategic waterway. He said the effort resulted in the safe passage of more than 200 commercial ships and allowed oil shipments to reach international markets.

“Last month, I directed our Great U.S. Military to execute a secret mission to support Oil Tankers and other Commercial Ships through the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that this effort has resulted in more than 100 MILLION Barrels of Oil making its way through the Strait, and into the Open Market. More than 200 Commercial Ships have safely traveled through the Strait.”

The president described the operation as evidence of American dominance in the region and argued that Iran no longer controls developments in the waterway.

“This wildly successful effort is because the UNITED STATES of AMERICA CONTROLS the Strait of Hormuz — NOT Iran. Their military is defeated, and their economy is lost. It’s over for Iran! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he wrote.

Speaking separately to reporters, Trump said the operation included nighttime activities targeting Iranian oil shipments. He credited those efforts with helping to reduce pressure on global energy markets.

“We are taking millions of barrels of oil out of Iran. Last night we seized 22 ships full of oil, and they didn’t know about it. That’s why oil prices are falling,” Trump said.

President Trump also said the mission helped keep crude prices from rising beyond an estimated range of $85-$90 per barrel.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright did publicly state that ship traffic and oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz were increasing and that US military support played a role in facilitating non-Iranian oil shipments.

The Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal reported that covert or “dark” tanker transits have increased and that vessels have been operating under US military protection in some areas, which is broadly consistent with President Trump’s description of military support for shipping.

However, his statement about the US seizing “22 ships full of oil” has not been independently verified.