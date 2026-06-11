President Trump Says the US Will Strike Iran ‘Very Hard Tonight,’ May Capture Kharg Island

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened additional military action against Iran and said the United States would eventually take control of Kharg Island and other Iranian oil infrastructure as fighting between Washington and Tehran entered a second consecutive day.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump warned that Iran would be struck “very hard” on Thursday night and argued that much of the country’s military capability had already been destroyed.

“The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT,” he wrote.

He also outlined a broader objective involving Iran’s energy sector: “At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America.”

President Trump was referring to a Jan. 3, 2026 operation in which the United States launched a military strike on Venezuela, captured President Nicolás Maduro, and established a framework that eased oil restrictions and managed the country’s oil supply.

Kharg Island is a small but strategically important island in the Persian Gulf that handles roughly 90% of Iran’s crude exports.

In a separate interview with Fox News, President Trump appeared less certain about such an operation.

“We are talking to them and all, but you know, look, my preference has always been – take Kharg Island … my preference would be that. I don’t know that America has the stomach for it,” he said. “I think they’d like to see us come home.”

President Trump also said Iran was “dying to make a deal” and “is being decimated.”

“They’re really in submission,” he added. “They just don’t know it yet.”

The latest statements came after two days of military exchanges between the United States and Iran. The escalation began after an Iranian drone downed a US Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi described recent US military actions as rendering ceasefire negotiations “meaningless” and “ineffective.”

Gharibabadi wrote on X: “Full responsibility for the consequences of these unlawful and dangerous actions rests with the United States and any party that participates in, facilitates or assists them.”

However, a diplomatic source told CNN that talks remained on track despite two nights of US strikes and Iranian retaliatory missile and drone attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.