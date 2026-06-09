President Trump Says US Must Retaliate After Downing of Apache Helicopter Linked to Iran

President Donald Trump said Tuesday night that the United States must respond after an investigation determined that Iran was responsible for the downing of a US Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump said he had been briefed by military officials on the findings.

“I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz,” President Trump wrote.

The president added that the two crew members aboard the aircraft survived the incident.

“There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”



The helicopter went down Monday night near the Strait of Hormuz. Two sources cited by The New York Times said both crew members were rescued without injury.

At the time of the incident, it was not clear whether the helicopter had been brought down by hostile fire or suffered a malfunction. President Trump had publicly addressed the crash shortly after it occurred, but the investigation subsequently concluded that Iran had targeted the aircraft.

The helicopter came down during a period in which hostilities between Iran and Israel had halted following a recent escalation.

The specific mission being carried out by the Apache at the time of the incident was not disclosed. According to the US Central Command website, Apache helicopters are used for precision strikes, close air support and aerial reconnaissance.

President Trump did not specify what military, diplomatic or other measures the United States might take in response.

His comments marked a contrast with remarks he made Monday night regarding negotiations with Iran. Speaking at JFK Airport, President Trump described ongoing talks as being in their “final throes” and said a diplomatic agreement could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within “two or three days.”

“We are very close to having a very, very good strong, powerful deal,” President Trump said at the time, adding that there were no major unresolved issues preventing an agreement.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that President Trump had indicated he would consider ending the Iran ceasefire if Iranian attacks resulted in the deaths of American troops.