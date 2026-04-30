President Trump Says US Reviewing Troop Reduction in Germany After Clash With Merz Over Iran

President Trump said Wednesday the US is reviewing a possible reduction of its military presence in Germany after recent disagreements with Chancellor Friedrich Merz related to the conflict with Iran.

Trump said the US is “studying and reviewing the possible reduction of Troops in Germany,” adding that a decision will be made “over the next short period of time.”

The announcement follows a series of public exchanges between the two leaders after Merz criticized the US position following the cancellation of negotiations in Islamabad. Speaking to students in Marsberg on Monday, Merz said the US appeared to be outmaneuvered by Iran.

“The Iranians are obviously very skilled at negotiating, or rather, very skilful at not negotiating, letting the Americans travel to Islamabad and then leave again without any result,” he said.

“An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially by these so-called Revolutionary Guards. And so I hope that this ends as quickly as possible.”

Trump responded in a Truth Social post Tuesday, rejecting Merz’s comments and addressing Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

“The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon,” Trump wrote. “He doesn’t know what he’s talking about! If Iran had a Nuclear Weapon, the whole World would be held hostage.

“I am doing something with Iran, right now, that other Nations, or Presidents, should have done long ago. No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both Economically, and otherwise!”

Roughly 35,000 to 38,000 US soldiers are stationed in Germany, forming the largest American military presence in Europe. They operate major bases, support NATO operations, deter regional threats, and provide logistics, command, and coordination for US military activities across Europe, the Middle East, and other nearby regions.