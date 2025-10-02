Donate
Light Theme
Log In
President Trump Signed Order Vowing to Defend Qatar on Same Day as Netanyahu’s Visit 
Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (C-R) and US President Donald Trump (C-L) watch as Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg (L) and Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed al-Meer (R) sign documents during a signing ceremony at the Royal Palace in Doha on May 14, 2025. (KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump Signed Order Vowing to Defend Qatar on Same Day as Netanyahu’s Visit 

The Media Line Staff
10/02/2025

In an unusual move coinciding with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order promising to defend Qatar against attack. The pledge, issued Monday, came weeks after Israeli missile strikes in Doha killed a Qatari security officer during a failed attempt to target Hamas leaders. 

The White House said the order would treat “any armed attack” on Qatar as “a threat to the peace and security of the United States,” vowing that Washington would take “all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic and, if necessary, military” steps in response. The language closely mirrors NATO’s Article 5 mutual defense commitment, though President Trump acted unilaterally without Senate ratification. 

The decision highlighted the growing closeness between Washington and Doha, even as it raised questions about how the new guarantee may affect US–Israel relations. Netanyahu’s White House meeting with President Trump on the same day included a phone call with Qatar’s prime minister, during which the Israeli leader offered an apology for the September strike. The president reportedly assured Qatar’s leadership that such an incident would not recur. 

President Trump has often questioned US obligations to NATO, making the security guarantee to Qatar all the more striking. Analysts noted that the order grants the president broad discretion in deciding how the United States might respond to an attack. 

Qatar has cultivated deep ties with Washington in recent years, hosting the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East. Earlier this year, President Trump visited Doha during his first major foreign tour of his second term. Soon after, the Qatari government gifted him a $400 million aircraft, which the Pentagon is preparing to refit as a new Air Force One. 

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

 

News Updates
Benjamin Netanyahu
Doha strike
Donald Trump
NATO
Qatar
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods