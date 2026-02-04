Donate
President Trump Signs Budget With $4 Billion for Israel, Ban on UNRWA Funding
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on March 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
02/04/2026

President Donald Trump signed into law a 2026 defense budget that allocates more than $4 billion in security-related support for Israel, combining long-standing aid commitments with expanded cooperation in emerging defense technologies and new restrictions on funding of certain international organizations.

According to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the package includes $3.8 billion tied to the US-Israel Memorandum of Understanding. That sum is composed of $3.3 billion in direct security assistance and $500 million for missile defense programs, including Iron Dome and Arrow.

Beyond the core assistance, the legislation increases funding for several joint initiatives. It designates $47.5 million for emerging technology cooperation between the two countries, reflecting a $27.5 million increase. Counter-drone and directed energy collaboration will receive $75 million, up by $20 million, while $80 million is allocated for anti-tunnel defense cooperation, an increase of $32.5 million.

The law also sets aside $37.5 million for the Nita Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act, aimed at promoting economic cooperation and peacebuilding, and $3 million for joint international development efforts.

The measure includes provisions restricting US funding to several international institutions. It bars financial support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, citing the involvement of some of its personnel in the October 7 massacre. It also blocks funding for the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice in The Hague, as well as the UN Human Rights Council’s Commission of Inquiry focused on Israel.

President Trump moved quickly after Congress approved the measure to keep the federal government funded through Sept. 30, signing it into law less than three hours after the House vote. The Senate had already cleared the legislation earlier, allowing the bill to reach his desk the same day.

