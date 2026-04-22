President Trump Signs Order to Accelerate Ibogaine Research for Veterans With PTSD

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on April 18, 2026, directing federal agencies to accelerate research into ibogaine as a potential treatment for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other conditions, citing the need to expand access to emerging therapies.

The order focuses on advancing studies of ibogaine, a Schedule I psychedelic drug derived from an African shrub, for use in treating PTSD, traumatic brain injury, depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and opioid addiction. Federal agencies were instructed to remove regulatory barriers that have slowed research, improve coordination and data sharing, and prioritize clinical trials.

Under the directive, the Food and Drug Administration is tasked with developing safe therapeutic protocols, while approximately $50 million in new federal funding has been allocated to support ibogaine and related psychedelic research. Government-sanctioned treatments could begin as early as summer 2026.

“I’ve always believed in ensuring that the American patients have access to breakthrough treatments and therapies … Today’s order will ensure that people suffering from debilitating symptoms might finally have a chance to reclaim their lives and lead a happier life. They’ve been through so much,” President Trump said during the signing.

Support for the initiative includes veterans’ advocates, podcaster Joe Rogan, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, and Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who said he has friends alive today because of ibogaine. Dr. Mehmet Oz described the move as “an entire paradigm shift away from a one-pill-a-day model, which has failed so many.”

The policy shift comes as officials point to ongoing challenges in veteran mental health, with more than 6,000 veterans dying by suicide each year and millions of Americans facing treatment-resistant mental illness.