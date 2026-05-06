President Trump Suspends Strait of Hormuz Operation as Iran Claims US ‘Retreat’

Operation “Project Freedom” governing the transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, will be “paused for a short period of time” President Trump announced on Truth Social. The US will maintain what he described as the broader blockade, citing requests from Pakistan and other countries as well as progress in contacts with Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “While the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed.”

Project Freedom is a US-led naval operation to help commercial vessels transit the Strait of Hormuz after Iranian attacks and restrictions disrupted shipping traffic in the waterway. The mission involved US military support for merchant ships while a separate US blockade on Iranian ports remained in effect

The announcement drew a swift response from Iranian state-linked media outlets, which portrayed the move as a retreat by Washington rather than a diplomatic step.

Iran’s ISNA news agency, in a report cited by CNN, called the decision an “American failure to achieve their objectives in the project” and said the suspension followed “firm positions and warnings from Iran.” Tasnim, a news agency affiliated with the Iranian regime, posted a brief response on X saying: “Trump retreats.”

The developments came as Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi traveled to Beijing for meetings with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, where Araghchi praised Beijing’s support for Tehran during the current tensions.

“Iran appreciates China’s firm stance and especially the condemnation of the United States and Israel,” Araghchi said during the meeting.

He added, “China is a close friend of Iran and in the current circumstances, our cooperation will be even stronger. Iran will only accept a just and comprehensive agreement.”

At the same time, the United Arab Emirates engaged in diplomatic outreach following Iranian strikes against UAE targets.

The Emirati state news agency said UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed held calls with several international leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which the leaders expressed support for the Emirates.

According to the agency, “the leaders confirmed the solidarity of their countries with the United Arab Emirates and their support for all measures taken by it to preserve its security and stability and ensure the safety of its citizens.”