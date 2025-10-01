President Trump Tells Hamas To Accept Postwar Deal Within Days or ‘Pay in Hell’ 

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a stark ultimatum to Hamas, saying the group has “three or four days” to accept his newly unveiled Gaza peace plan or “pay in hell.” The remarks come amid mounting international pressure — particularly from Arab states — for Hamas to agree to the US-brokered deal.

Speaking to reporters before leaving the White House, President Trump said Israeli and Arab leaders had already accepted the proposal, and that “we’re just waiting for Hamas.” Asked if there was flexibility in the plan, President Trump responded, “Not much,” signaling limited room for negotiation. Later, addressing senior US military officials in Quantico, Virginia, he warned: “We have one signature that we need, and that signature will pay in hell if they don’t sign. I hope they sign for their own good and create something really great.”

The 20-point plan, presented Monday at the White House alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, includes the immediate release of all 48 hostages still held in Gaza — around 20 of whom are believed to be alive — within 72 hours of signing. It also calls for Gaza to be demilitarized and placed under a transitional technocratic administration. Hamas fighters who disarm would be eligible for amnesty under the proposal.

Israel, which has endorsed the deal, reiterated its commitment to achieving its stated war aims — dismantling Hamas’s military capabilities, freeing hostages and ensuring Gaza no longer poses a threat — preferably through diplomacy.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, speaking in Belgrade alongside his Serbian counterpart, said Israel’s acceptance of the plan was consistent with its security goals. “But we prefer to achieve them through diplomatic means,” he added. He cautioned, however, that Hamas may attempt to delay or alter the terms. “According to past behavior, they usually try to open and close, to change the terms, to escape implementation. But we will see.”

A spokesperson for Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said Hamas received the proposal only Monday night but indicated it would evaluate the plan seriously.